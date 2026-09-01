Worth County Discusses Conservation Building Project Work

The Worth County Board of Supervisors reviewed several projects either underway or completed. One of the projects was the Conservation Building Remodeling. Chairman Enos Loberg explained that the board had to review a release of retainage.

Kingland Construction has been doing the work on the remodeling project of the Conservation Building.

Loberg stated that all parties are happy with the work done to the building and agreed to pay the remaining balance on the project.