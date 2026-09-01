Vance Tripp
Kanawha
Vance D. Tripp, 74, of Britt, formerly Kanawha, passed away Monday, August 31, 2026, at Hancock County Health Systems in Britt.
Celebration of Life services for Vance Tripp will be held at 2:30 PM on Saturday, September 5, 2026, at Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second Street in Kanawha. Visitation will continue after the service until 4:00 PM.
Ewing Funeral Home in Kanawha is in charge of arrangements.
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