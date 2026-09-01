Truck Driver Killed in Fiery Crash North of Britt on James Avenue

BRITT, Iowa — A semi-truck driver died Monday afternoon after the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, causing the truck to catch fire, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

The crash happened at 1:55 p.m. Monday on James Avenue north of 290th Street in Hancock County.

A 2024 Western Star truck tractor was headed north on James Avenue when it left the roadway to the right, crossed a field drive, went through a fence and struck a tree, according to a State Patrol crash report. The truck became fully engulfed in flames, and the driver was fatally injured.

The driver’s name was withheld, pending notification of family.

The truck was towed by Mitch’s Towing. The vehicle was operating under motor carrier State Line Coop of Burt, according to the report. No hazardous materials were involved.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Britt Fire Department and WHAS Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Ewing Funeral Home transported the deceased to the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny.