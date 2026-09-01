Stellar Acquires Midwest Fire, Expanding Capabilities into Fire Apparatus Market

Stellar Industries is a 100% employee-owned manufacturer and upfitter of service vehicles, utility equipment and trailers, made in the Heartland for hardworking people who build, maintain and support their communities. The company is proud to announce it has acquired Midwest Fire, a custom fire apparatus manufacturer headquartered in Luverne, Minnesota.

The acquisition expands Stellar’s purpose-built work truck portfolio into the fire and emergency response market, adding Midwest Fire’s nearly four decades of specialized apparatus experience to Stellar’s manufacturing capabilities. The companies share a commitment to customer-focused design, product quality and American manufacturing. Midwest Fire joins the lineup of Stellar brands, which also includes Elliott Equipment Company, a leading U.S. manufacturer of truck-mounted aerial work platforms, digger derricks and cranes serving the utility infrastructure, municipal, construction, and sign and lighting markets.

Since 1987, Midwest Fire has worked alongside firefighters to design and manufacture custom fire trucks, including brush trucks, pumpers, tankers, tanker-pumpers, quick-attacks, mini pumpers and Type 3 trucks. The company has built its reputation on practical design, customer collaboration and equipment built to support fire departments in the field.

“While fire apparatus represents a new market for Stellar, Midwest Fire’s commitment to solid manufacturing and quality products is very familiar to us,” said Dave Zrostlik, President of Stellar. “This acquisition represents an exciting step forward as we expand into an adjacent market built on quality, trust and service.”

Headquartered in the American heartland, both Stellar and Midwest Fire proudly manufacture all products in the United States. Similar to all brands under the Stellar umbrella, Midwest Fire also shares a dedication to delivering products with a global impact, best-in-class manufacturing and exceptional customer service.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the Stellar family of brands” said Sarah Atchison, President and CEO of Midwest Fire.

“Stellar’s manufacturing knowledge and capabilities are sure to support our brand in ways that otherwise might not be

possible, and we are excited for our customers to experience the difference.”