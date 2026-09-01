Severe Storms Possible in Northern Iowa Tonight, Damaging Winds Threaten Areas Near Minnesota Border
MASON CITY, Iowa — Thunderstorms are likely across parts of northern Iowa after dark tonight, with the highest chances of severe weather concentrated near the Minnesota border, according to the National Weather Service office in Des Moines.
Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop this evening, and some could turn severe, forecasters said. Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat, while sporadic hail is also possible, though less likely than wind.
The greatest chances for storms will come between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m., with activity focused across northern Iowa and increasing in likelihood closer to the Minnesota border.
Additional rounds of thunderstorms are forecast at times from late Wednesday night through the remainder of the week.
Residents in the affected area are urged to stay weather-aware overnight and have a way to receive warnings should storms turn severe.
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