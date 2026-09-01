North Iowa Faces Severe Storm Threat Tonight
MASON CITY — Severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds up to 75 mph could strike North Iowa late Tuesday into early Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Des Moines, as a dangerous heat wave with heat indices up to 105 degrees continues through Thursday.
The weather service placed North Iowa, including Mason City, under a slight risk — a level 2 out of 5 — for severe weather Tuesday night, with the greatest threat window running from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Wednesday.
Damaging wind will be the primary threat, forecasters said, though hail up to 2 inches in diameter and a brief tornado cannot be ruled out. The weather service rated tornado potential as “possible,” one step above “unlikely” on its three-tier scale.
“Thunderstorms developing over northwest Iowa will track north and east across northern Iowa tonight into early Wednesday,” the weather service said in its forecast update.
Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW
Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.
Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.