Motorcyclist Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash on US 65 South of 43rd Street SW

MASON CITY — A motorcyclist was seriously injured Monday afternoon after losing control on U.S. Highway 65 just south of 43rd Street SW, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

The crash happened at 2:32 p.m. Monday.

The rider, on a 2005 motorcycle, was traveling north on U.S. 65 when the driver lost control for an unknown reason, according to a State Patrol crash report. The driver sustained significant injuries.

Mason City Fire Department transported the driver to MercyOne North Iowa,.

The driver’s name was withheld, pending notification of family. The motorcycle was towed by Lake Towing.

Mason City Fire Department and the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.