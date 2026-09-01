Iowa Independent Film Festival Scheduled

The Iowa Independent Film Festival returns to the area and with it a very strong representation from around the world according to IIFF President Jim Brockhahn.

The festival is organized into different categories according to Brockhahn.

The event will be staged entirely in Mason City.

On Thursday, September 10th, there will some free showings.

Friday showings will be between 11:45am to 8:30pm. Saturday showings will be from 11:30am to 6pm. The awards show will be Saturday night at the Mason City Community Theater from 6:45pm to 8pm. The public is encouraged to attend.