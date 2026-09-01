Dougherty Crash Sends Plainfield Woman to Hospital After Cornfield Sightline Collision

DOUGHERTY, Iowa — A 33-year-old Plainfield woman suffered a suspected major injury Tuesday morning when her SUV collided with a pickup truck at an uncontrolled intersection in rural Cerro Gordo County, according to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at 11:56 a.m. at the intersection of Vine Avenue and 120th Street.

Becky Liddle was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer westbound on 120th Street when it collided with a 2021 Ford F250 driven by Shane Williams Sr., 52, of Hampton, according to the release. Tall corn was a factor in visibility at the uncontrolled intersection.

Airbags deployed in one of the vehicles, and injuries were reported.

Liddle was transported from the scene by the Mason City Fire Department with a suspected major, non-life-threatening injury, according to the sheriff’s office. Williams was treated at the scene by Rockwell EMS but refused transport.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. The Rockwell Fire Department, Mason City Fire Department and Lake Towing assisted at the scene.