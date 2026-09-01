Diane Erickson

Diane K. (Trees) Erickson, age 66, most recently of Iowa Falls, IA, a native of Belmond and longtime resident, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2026, following a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

Visitation will be Friday September 4, 2026 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Andrews Funeral Homes 516 1st ST SE, Belmond, IA. Funeral services will be on Saturday, September 5, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Belmond, IA. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service.

Pastor Katie Pals will be officiating. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery, Belmond, IA. Funeral services are handled by Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA 641-444-4474 www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com