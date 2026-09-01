The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting for September 1, 2026

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://www.youtube.com/@winnebagocountyiowa/live

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

3. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

4. Open Forum.

5. Consider for approval County claims.