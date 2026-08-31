Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting for August 31, 2026

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://zoom.us/j/465435965pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The proposed agenda is as follows:

Convene as Board of Supervisors

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve minutes of last regular meeting.

3. Approve claims for payment.

4. Open forum for public input.

5. Consider Agreement for the provision of general law enforcement services pursuant to Iowa Code

Chapter 28E with the City of Dows.

6. Consider Resolution 2026-28 terminating agreement with IPAC.

7. Consider authorizing chairperson to sign the Warranty Deed for the Galt Shed Property.

8. Consider Propane Tank Lease Agreement with W&H Coop at Bridge Shed.

9. Consider Fuel Tank Rental Agreement with W&H Coop at Bridge Shed.

10. Old Business.

11. New Business.

12. Update on Meetings.

Convene as Drainage Trustees

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve minutes of last meeting.

3. Approve drainage claims.

4. Open forum for public input regarding Drainage Districts.

5. Review of previous work orders submitted.

6. Review and sign any open drainage invoices.