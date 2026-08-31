Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting for August 31, 2026

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81236397965pwd=T5AQyy1jKAOlLFwIBFq3XF3ty2cBVn.1

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

6. Project updates/change orders

a. Conservation Remodel Project

1 Discussion/possible action – Release of Retainage

b. Engineer & Conservation Office Building Project

c. Secondary Roads Maintenance Facility Project

d. Fueling Station

1 Discussion/possible action – Concrete Quote

e. Salt Shed

f. Monarch RV Park

g. Administrative Office Building Project

7. Drainage

a. General

1. DD #6/Lat 7 – Set Public Hearing Date

b. Drainage Claims

c. Work Orders

8. Claims

9. Reports

10. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

11. Liquor License

12. Rescind Approval of Northland Securities, Inc. Engagement Letter dated May 8, 2026 and signed May

11, 2026

13. Discussion/possible action – County Financial Services

14. Public Comment on Worthwhile Solar Farm West Agreement

15. Discussion/possible action – Worthwhile Solar Farm West Agreement.

16. Building/Grounds

a. General

b. Maintenance

17. WINN-WORTH BETCO

18. Water/Wastewater

19. Department Head Discussion

a.Mark Tomlinson, EMA Director – Proposal for Review and Revision of County Internal Emergency and Continuity Plans

20. Supervisor Comments

Appointments – Eminent Domain (Real Estate Brokers or Licensed Real Estate Person and

Owner/Operator Ag Property)

21. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

22. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – Heartland Power Cooperative, Thompson – October 12 – 11:30 A.M.

b. County Offices Closed for Labor Day – Monday, September 7

c. Board of Supervisors’ Meeting – Tuesday, September 8 – 8:30 A.M.

d. Board of Supervisors’ Meeting – Tuesday, November 10 – 8:30 A.M. (Note change for 2026 General Election Canvass)

e. 2026 General Election Canvass – November 10 – 9:00 A.M.

f. County Offices Closed for Veterans Day – Wednesday, November 11

Adjourn