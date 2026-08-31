Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting for August 31, 2026
The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81236397965pwd=T5AQyy1jKAOlLFwIBFq3XF3ty2cBVn.1
The proposed agenda is as follows:
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Approval of agenda & minutes
5. County Engineer
a. General
b. Road maintenance
6. Project updates/change orders
a. Conservation Remodel Project
1 Discussion/possible action – Release of Retainage
b. Engineer & Conservation Office Building Project
c. Secondary Roads Maintenance Facility Project
d. Fueling Station
1 Discussion/possible action – Concrete Quote
e. Salt Shed
f. Monarch RV Park
g. Administrative Office Building Project
7. Drainage
a. General
1. DD #6/Lat 7 – Set Public Hearing Date
b. Drainage Claims
c. Work Orders
8. Claims
9. Reports
10. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes
11. Liquor License
12. Rescind Approval of Northland Securities, Inc. Engagement Letter dated May 8, 2026 and signed May
11, 2026
13. Discussion/possible action – County Financial Services
14. Public Comment on Worthwhile Solar Farm West Agreement
15. Discussion/possible action – Worthwhile Solar Farm West Agreement.
16. Building/Grounds
a. General
b. Maintenance
17. WINN-WORTH BETCO
18. Water/Wastewater
19. Department Head Discussion
a.Mark Tomlinson, EMA Director – Proposal for Review and Revision of County Internal Emergency and Continuity Plans
20. Supervisor Comments
Appointments – Eminent Domain (Real Estate Brokers or Licensed Real Estate Person and
Owner/Operator Ag Property)
21. Next week’s Agenda Items for review
22. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:
a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – Heartland Power Cooperative, Thompson – October 12 – 11:30 A.M.
b. County Offices Closed for Labor Day – Monday, September 7
c. Board of Supervisors’ Meeting – Tuesday, September 8 – 8:30 A.M.
d. Board of Supervisors’ Meeting – Tuesday, November 10 – 8:30 A.M. (Note change for 2026 General Election Canvass)
e. 2026 General Election Canvass – November 10 – 9:00 A.M.
f. County Offices Closed for Veterans Day – Wednesday, November 11
Adjourn
Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW
Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.
Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.