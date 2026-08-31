New Trap Shooting Dates Set

The Winnebago County Conservation Board has added three public trap shooting dates in September at the Florence Trap Shooting Range. The range is located at 42435 60th Avenue, just south of Highway 9 between Thompson and Buffalo Center.

The new public shooting dates for the trap range are all on Wednesdays: September 2nd , 16th , and 30th . Times each day will be from 5:00-7:00 PM and the cost to shoot at the range will be $5 for 25 targets. If there is inclement weather, shooting will have to be canceled and that announcement will be posted on our web site (www.winnebagocountyiowa.gov/conservation) and on our Facebook page. It will also run on KIOW Radio (FM 107.3).

Shooters are reminded that they will need to bring their own gun, ammunition, and eye and ear protection. All releases are voice-activated and all shooting will be supervised by a certified Range Safety Officer. For more information about the Florence Trap Shooting Range or the public shooting dates, people can contact the Winnebago County Conservation Board at 641-567-3390.

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