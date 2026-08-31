Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for August 31, 2026

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/177923149

The proposed agenda is as follows:

Convene as Board of Supervisors

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Approve tentative agenda

Review/approve minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Ike Zebedee, Conservation, re: review and consider Conservation’s supplement to Hancock County Personnel Policy

9:30 a.m. Matt Swanson, Maintenance, re: updates on maintenance

9:35 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads

9:45 a.m. Consider resignation of Zoning Commission member, discuss and possibly consider appointment

of Zoning Commission member

9:50 a.m. Rachel Martinez, County Attorney, re: discuss and possibly consider setting public hearing

regarding the abandoned alleyway behind 2860 Oak Avenue, Garner in Block 3, Lackore and

Howard’s Addition, Hayfield, regarding signing a quit claim deed under equitable estoppel

10:05 a.m. Tammy Tincher, NACO, re: presentation on NACO Discuss and possibly consider membership for National Association of Counties (NACO)

10:20 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider a moratorium for time to create a zoning ordinance for Data

Centers, Solar Farms, Battery Storage, and Crypto Mines

Adjournment as Board of Supervisors

Convene as Drainage Trustees

10:45 a.m. Approve tentative agenda

Review/approve minutes

*Public forum for drainage

Consider drainage work orders

Update on drainage work orders/drainage projects

Consider drainage invoices

11:00 a.m. Discuss drainage in DD # 130, DD # 82, and DD # 122 through Eagle Lake with Iowa DNR

Adjournment as Drainage Trustees

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item