Mason City’s Central Park to Host Overdose Remembrance Day Monday, Aug. 31

MASON CITY — The North Iowa Harm Reduction Coalition, in partnership with CG Public Health, will host an Overdose Remembrance Day event Monday evening at Central Park in Mason City, marking International Overdose Awareness Day.

The event begins at 6 p.m. and will be held rain or shine.

Mindy Swanson, with the North Iowa Harm Reduction Coalition, said the organization works to connect people affected by substance use with resources while promoting health and dignity.

“What we do is we offer resources to people to help them understand what they can do to get to the place where they want to go,” Swanson said. “We meet people where they are.”

For Swanson, the cause is personal. Her oldest daughter, Olivia Larson, died from fentanyl poisoning in January 2021 at age 23.

Swanson said sharing her daughter’s story is one way she hopes to educate others about the dangers of fentanyl and substance use.

“If I can save one life, then I’ve done something, just by sharing, meeting people where they are, educating people, and helping people to understand that this touches — it can touch anyone at any time, anywhere,” she said.

Monday’s event will include community resource vendors, free naloxone (Narcan) and naloxone training, a free community meal and live music, according to organizers. Organizers also plan to read the names of Iowans who have died from overdoses, giving families an opportunity to remember loved ones.

A remembrance walk through downtown Mason City is planned later in the evening.

Swanson said one of the coalition’s biggest goals is reducing the stigma surrounding addiction and overdose deaths.

“It’s so important to stop the stigma and shame surrounding these deaths and individuals who are suffering from substance use disorder,” she said. “We can be better, and we need to do better as a community.”

The Overdose Remembrance Day event begins at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at Central Park in Mason City and will be held rain or shine.