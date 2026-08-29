Work to Begin on Hancock County’s 250th Street
Hancock County Secondary Roads would like to inform the public that Heartland Asphalt is scheduled to begin work on Friday, August 28, weather permitting.
Construction will begin with milling operations on 250th Street between Yale Avenue and Apple Avenue, with crews then working their way toward Garner as the project progresses.
What to Expect:
1. Milling operations will be performed under a moving flagger operation, so motorists should expect short delays.
2. Following milling, the roadway surface will be rough until the new asphalt overlay is placed. Please reduce your speed and use extra caution while traveling through the work zone.
3. Access to homes, businesses, and fields will be maintained whenever possible.
4. Please watch for construction workers, equipment, flaggers, and changing road conditions, and obey all traffic control devices.
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