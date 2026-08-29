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Roadwork is Planned for Garner

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor6 hours agoLast Updated: August 28, 2026

The Garner City Council was apprised of the possibility of additional roadwork taking place. Drew Swears of V&K Engineering explained what projects are possible.

The city would be working with Heartland Asphalt on these individual road projects. The roads will be overlayed with asphalt.

The council agreed to the projects.

 

 

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor6 hours agoLast Updated: August 28, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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