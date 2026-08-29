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Roadwork is Planned for Garner
The Garner City Council was apprised of the possibility of additional roadwork taking place. Drew Swears of V&K Engineering explained what projects are possible.
The city would be working with Heartland Asphalt on these individual road projects. The roads will be overlayed with asphalt.
The council agreed to the projects.
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