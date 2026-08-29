Luther College’s New Professorship Honors Winnebago County Native Hamlet Peterson

Luther College will announce the recipient of the inaugural Hamlet Peterson Distinguished Professorship in Exercise Science during the college’s Opening Convocation on Thursday, Sept. 3, in the Center for Faith and Life Main Hall.

The professorship is named for Hamlet E. Peterson, who is renowned for his role in Luther College athletics. Peterson, who graduated from Luther College in 1922, taught classical languages (Latin and Greek) and physical education at Luther after his graduation. In 1925, Peterson became coach of the football, basketball and track teams, and later baseball. Affectionately known as “Coach Pete,” Peterson coached basketball through 40 seasons. It is estimated that Peterson coached more than 100 teams during his coaching career.

For many years, Peterson also served as the college’s athletic director. He developed Luther’s health and physical education department, now known as the exercise science department. Peterson retired from Luther in 1967. In his 1972 book, “The Noble Norsemen,” Peterson narrated the story of Luther College athletics through the 1960s. He died in 1973.

Hamlet and Thelma Peterson had three children and all three were Luther alumni. Their two sons, Dr. Hamlet A. Peterson was a 1954 graduate, and Luther Peterson was a 1961 graduate. Their daughter, Helen Hustad graduated in 1952.

The Hamlet Peterson Distinguished Professorship is funded by an estate gift made by Jack F. Hustad and Regent Emerita Helen (Peterson) Hustad. Starting in 1986, Helen served two consecutive terms as a member of the Luther College Board of Regents. Helen died in 2024 and Jack Hustad passed away in 2025.

The gift honors both Helen’s parents, Hamlet and Thelma Peterson, and Jack’s parents, Ferd and Vera Hustad.

“We are deeply honored that our parents have chosen to celebrate the remarkable lives and contributions that our grandparents made to Luther College and the Decorah community through this professorship,” said Mikkel Hustad, son of Jack and Helen Hustad. Mikkel is a 1983 graduate of Luther.

Peterson was born in 1897 on a farm one mile north of Scarville, Iowa. He entered Luther as a student in 1916, but his education was interrupted by military service during World War I. He returned to Luther in 1919, where he had success as a student-athlete in football, basketball and baseball. During his senior year, Peterson was quarterback and captain of Luther’s football team.

Peterson earned his master’s degree from the University of Iowa in 1931. In 1958 Peterson was elected to the Hall of Fame (basketball section) of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. In 1964 he was inducted into the Luther Hall of Fame. He received an honorary doctorate from Luther in 1967. Following his retirement, he received numerous honors and recognition awards from sports organizations.

“Coach Pete and Thelma devoted their lives to nurturing the whole person — mind, body, character and community. For decades, Coach Pete’s leadership — on the field, in the classroom, and throughout the community, reflected this belief. Thelma’s spirit and dedication matched his in every way. They helped shape countless lives. We are grateful that their legacy will continue to support and strengthen Luther for years to come,” said Mikkel Hustad.

The recipient of the Hamlet Peterson Distinguished Professorship is selected by recommendation from Luther’s provost and appointed by the president. The professorship is meant to support a member of the exercise science program. The term for appointment shall be for three years and may be renewed at the discretion of the Provost and the President.

The inaugural recipient will be announced during Luther’s Opening Convocation at 9:40 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, in the Center for Faith and Life Main Hall.