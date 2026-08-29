Belmond Reviews Tree Issues
The Belmond City Council was presented with an update regarding its multiple tree issues. City Manager Cody Nicholas explained that the city now has an inventory of issues.
Some of the trees are a concern for falling into streets or private property. Recently, the city experienced a devastating storm that took down a number of trees and resulted in a lengthy cleanup. Nicholas wants to avoid that situation again and the city is making progress to avoid future damage issues.
The city is working towards a prevention plan taking into consideration costs and manpower.
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