Annual Fall Carnival Coming to Lake Mills

The Lake Mills Chamber Development Corporation, Lake Mills Parks & Rec. and Lake Mills Public Library prepare to welcome community member and visitors for the annual Fall Carnival on Thursday, September 24, beginning at 4:00 p.m. and located at Oakwood Park.

The annual event kicks off the fall season with family-friendly activities such as pumpkin painting, inflatables, a magic show and more. The event will be filled with food trucks and vendors for those attending. This year’s featured entertainment is “Levey the Great”. He will do a magic show beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Oakwood Park.

Each year, the Chamber, Parks & Rec. and the Public Library collaborate on planning this event and incorporate local businesses and churches for participation with the community The Lake Mills Chamber of Commerce and Development Corporation, directed by Olivia Martin-King, holds several community events each year.

Lake Mills Parks and Recreation, directed by Amy Vrieze, works year-round to keep a well-established park and recreation program.

The Lake Mills Public Library, directed by Kim Brackey, works year-round to provide the community with many different educational opportunities. For more information about the Fall Carnival or other Chamber events visit:

https://www.lakemillsia.org/