Local Sports

2026 High School Football: Week 1 Area Scores

August 29, 2026

Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland6 hours agoLast Updated: August 29, 2026

Here are the 2026 Iowa high school football scores from week 1 in the KIOW listening area:

*Rankings are from the most recent Radio Iowa High School Football Poll*

8-Player

North Iowa 70 Harris-Lake Park 6

Northwood-Kensett 32 Dunkerton 8

#3 Bishop Garrigan 49 Kingsley-Pierson 6

#9 North Union 66 Newell-Fonda 7

Class A

#5 West Hancock 59 (1A) Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 28

(1A) Clarion Goldfield-Dows 41 Belmond-Klemme 26

(1A) Eagle Grove 76 Lake Mills 6

Newman Catholic 24 (1A) Central Springs 0

#6 Saint Ansgar 55 (1A) South Hamilton 7

#10 West Fork 20 North Butler 12 2OT

Class 1A

A #5 West Hancock 59 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 28

Clarion Goldfield-Dows 41 (A) Belmond-Klemme 26

Eagle Grove 76 (A) Lake Mills 6

(A) Newman Catholic 24 Central Springs 0

Class 2A

3A #1 Clear Lake 56 Forest City 8

Osage 22 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 14

Class 3A

#1 Clear Lake 56 (2A) Forest City 8

(2A) Spirit Lake 9 Algona 7

Class 4A

Fort Dodge 36 Mason City 6

Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW

Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.

Add on Google

Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.

Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland6 hours agoLast Updated: August 29, 2026
Photo of Josiah Kleveland

Josiah Kleveland

ADVERTISEMENT
Back to top button