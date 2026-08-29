2026 High School Football: Week 1 Area Scores

Here are the 2026 Iowa high school football scores from week 1 in the KIOW listening area:

*Rankings are from the most recent Radio Iowa High School Football Poll*

8-Player

North Iowa 70 Harris-Lake Park 6

Northwood-Kensett 32 Dunkerton 8

#3 Bishop Garrigan 49 Kingsley-Pierson 6

#9 North Union 66 Newell-Fonda 7

Class A

#5 West Hancock 59 (1A) Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 28

(1A) Clarion Goldfield-Dows 41 Belmond-Klemme 26

(1A) Eagle Grove 76 Lake Mills 6

Newman Catholic 24 (1A) Central Springs 0

#6 Saint Ansgar 55 (1A) South Hamilton 7

#10 West Fork 20 North Butler 12 2OT

Class 1A

A #5 West Hancock 59 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 28

Clarion Goldfield-Dows 41 (A) Belmond-Klemme 26

Eagle Grove 76 (A) Lake Mills 6

(A) Newman Catholic 24 Central Springs 0

Class 2A

3A #1 Clear Lake 56 Forest City 8

Osage 22 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 14

Class 3A

#1 Clear Lake 56 (2A) Forest City 8

(2A) Spirit Lake 9 Algona 7

Class 4A

Fort Dodge 36 Mason City 6