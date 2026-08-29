2026 High School Football: Week 1 Area Scores
August 29, 2026
Here are the 2026 Iowa high school football scores from week 1 in the KIOW listening area:
*Rankings are from the most recent Radio Iowa High School Football Poll*
8-Player
North Iowa 70 Harris-Lake Park 6
Northwood-Kensett 32 Dunkerton 8
#3 Bishop Garrigan 49 Kingsley-Pierson 6
#9 North Union 66 Newell-Fonda 7
Class A
#5 West Hancock 59 (1A) Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 28
(1A) Clarion Goldfield-Dows 41 Belmond-Klemme 26
(1A) Eagle Grove 76 Lake Mills 6
Newman Catholic 24 (1A) Central Springs 0
#6 Saint Ansgar 55 (1A) South Hamilton 7
#10 West Fork 20 North Butler 12 2OT
Class 1A
A #5 West Hancock 59 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 28
Clarion Goldfield-Dows 41 (A) Belmond-Klemme 26
Eagle Grove 76 (A) Lake Mills 6
(A) Newman Catholic 24 Central Springs 0
Class 2A
3A #1 Clear Lake 56 Forest City 8
Osage 22 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 14
Class 3A
#1 Clear Lake 56 (2A) Forest City 8
(2A) Spirit Lake 9 Algona 7
Class 4A
Fort Dodge 36 Mason City 6
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