North Iowa Ice Bucket Challenge Returns to Fund S.H.O.W.E.R.S. Project in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa — A familiar summer craze is returning to North Iowa this fall, this time with a fundraising mission behind it. The North Iowa Ice Bucket Challenge officially launched today, aiming to draw community-wide participation in support of the S.H.O.W.E.R.S. Project in Mason City.

The S.H.O.W.E.R.S. Project is working to establish a dedicated facility where unhoused and displaced residents can access essential services, including warm showers and laundry facilities. Organizers say the effort is intended to help restore dignity and safety for community members in need.

Participating in the challenge is simple, according to organizers. Residents are asked to fill a bucket with ice and water and take the plunge, or challenge someone else to do so. Participants are then asked to make a donation or pledge of $10 or more to the cause, tag at least three other people on social media or by phone or text, and share a video or photo of the challenge on the North Iowa Ice Bucket Challenge Facebook page.

The campaign will run through September and October, and organizers say it offers more ways to participate than a single dousing. Supporters can form teams for a costume photo contest or host their own North Iowa Ice Bucket Challenge parties, a format organizers say lends itself to fall and Halloween gatherings.

All funds raised through the campaign will go directly toward S.H.O.W.E.R.S. Project initiatives.

Residents interested in participating or donating can search for the North Iowa Ice Bucket Challenge page on Facebook for full details and updates.