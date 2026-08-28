Lake Mills Fall Carnival Set for Sept. 24 at Oakwood Park

LAKE MILLS, Iowa — The Lake Mills Chamber of Commerce & Development Corp., Lake Mills Parks & Rec and the Lake Mills Public Library will host the annual Fall Carnival on Thursday, Sept. 24, beginning at 4 p.m. at Oakwood Park.

The event kicks off the fall season with family-friendly activities including pumpkin painting, inflatables and a magic show, along with food trucks and vendors, according to organizers.

This year’s featured entertainment is “Levey the Great,” who will perform a magic show beginning at 7 p.m. at Oakwood Park.

Each year, the Chamber, Parks & Rec and the Public Library collaborate to plan the event and incorporate local businesses and churches in the community celebration, organizers said.

The Lake Mills Chamber of Commerce and Development Corp. is directed by Olivia Martin-King and holds several community events each year. Lake Mills Parks and Recreation, directed by Amy Vrieze, works year-round to maintain the city’s park and recreation program. The Lake Mills Public Library, directed by Kim Brackey, works year-round to provide educational opportunities to the community.

More information about the Fall Carnival and other Chamber events is available at lakemillsia.org.