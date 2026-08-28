Eleaner Jean Sheldahl, 81, of Forest City, died Thursday, August 27, 2026, at Manly Specialty Care.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, September 2, 2026, at Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa 50436.

Private family committal service with Pastor Zech Anderson of Immanuel Lutheran Church officiating and burial of cremains will take place in Oakland Cemetery in Forest City.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes gifts to be given to the Eleaner Sheldahl Memorial Fund.

Schott Funeral Chapel in Forest City is in charge of arrangements.