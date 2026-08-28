Diane Erickson

Diane K. (Trees) Erickson, age 66, most recently of Iowa Falls, IA, a native of Belmond and longtime resident passed away Thursday, August 27, 2026, following a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

Funeral service and visitation are tentatively scheduled for next Friday, Sept 4-5. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery. Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA, is handling funeral arrangements.