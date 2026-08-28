Obituaries

Diane Erickson

Belmond

Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland7 hours agoLast Updated: August 28, 2026
 Diane K.  (Trees) Erickson, age 66, most recently of Iowa Falls, IA, a native of Belmond and longtime resident passed away Thursday, August 27, 2026, following a brief but courageous battle with cancer.
    Funeral service and visitation are tentatively scheduled for next Friday, Sept 4-5.  Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery. Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA, is handling funeral arrangements.

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Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland7 hours agoLast Updated: August 28, 2026
Photo of Josiah Kleveland

Josiah Kleveland

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