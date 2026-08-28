Central Gardens Summer Garden Party Set for Saturday in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — Central Gardens of North Iowa will hold its Summer Garden Party on Saturday, featuring live music, a community recognition award and a large silent auction.

The event runs from 5-9 p.m. Saturday at Central Gardens in Clear Lake.

This year’s musical guest is Jimmie C. Clark and the Fiddlers Band. Clark spent 35 years based in Nashville while touring and recording, and said his career has taken him to 30 countries, all 50 states and every Canadian province. His 2026 tour schedule has included performances throughout the United States and the Caribbean, with Saturday’s stop bringing him to Central Gardens.

The evening will also include the presentation of Central Gardens’ Monarch Recognition to Jan Lovell, honoring her leadership and service to North Iowa. Lovell’s community involvement has extended beyond her longtime career with CLtel to include serving as chair of the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation Board of Directors and serving on numerous community, nonprofit and educational boards.

The event will also feature a silent auction, which organizers describe as unusually large this year. According to Central Gardens, the auction is filled largely with donations from area businesses, artists and individuals, with items including two Iowa State football tickets in the Sukup Skybox Suite, a golf outing, a pontoon rental, a Clear Lake weekend package, original local art and dining experiences, among other items.

Central Gardens provides free public programming and garden access to more than 25,000 visitors each year, according to the organization.