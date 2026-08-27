Rockwell Man Wins $300,000 in Iowa Lottery Scratch Game

ROCKWELL MAN, Stephen Leininger, WINS $300,000 IN IOWA LOTTERY SCRATCH GAME

CLIVE, Iowa — A Cerro Gordo County man has won a $300,000 prize in an Iowa Lottery scratch game.

Stephen Leininger of Rockwell won a top prize in the lottery’s “Ruby Red Crossword” scratch game, according to the Iowa Lottery.

Leininger purchased his winning ticket at Jonesy’s Stop N Shop, 104 First St. N. in Rockwell, lottery officials said. He claimed his prize Tuesday at the lottery’s main office in Clive.

Since the lottery’s start in 1985, its players have won more than $6.4 billion in prizes while the lottery has raised more than $2.6 billion for state programs, according to the Iowa Lottery. Proceeds support Iowa veterans and their families through the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund, help the families of Iowa peace officers, firefighters and corrections employees who die in the line of duty, and fund other projects through the state General Fund.

More information about Iowa Lottery scratch games is available at ialottery.com.