Mason City Man, 27, Charged With Strangulation After Standoff Prompts Shelter-in-Place

MASON CITY, Iowa — A 27-year-old Mason City man is facing multiple felony charges, including two counts of domestic abuse strangulation, after a standoff Wednesday evening prompted a shelter-in-place order for nearby residents, according to a Mason City Police Department news release.

Officers responded to 325 ½ 5th St. NW at about 6:14 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a possible violation of a protective order, police said. When officers arrived, they were unable to make contact with anyone inside the residence, though they believed people were present.

Concerned for the occupant’s safety, officers obtained a search warrant, according to the release. As a precaution, police sent a message to nearby residents at about 8:59 p.m. asking them to stay inside.

The North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force’s Special Operations Group and the Mason City Police Department’s Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the scene, police said. The victim safely exited the residence and was treated for injuries before being released, according to the release.

Officers forced entry into the residence and detained the suspect, police said. The shelter-in-place order was lifted at about 10:04 p.m.

Following further investigation, Shone Owens, 27, of Mason City, was taken to the Cerro Gordo County Jail and charged with violation of a protective order, two counts of domestic abuse strangulation, first-degree harassment, obstructing 911 communications, false imprisonment and interference with official acts, according to the release.

Mason City Police were assisted at the scene by Mason City Fire, the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office and the Clear Lake Police Department, police said.