Lake Mills Pushes for Legislative Priorities

Area schools continue to try and fund ways to improve education. The Lake Mills Community School District Superintendent Chris Rogne explained that the district continues to lobby the state legislature to improve funding at theirs.

The district faces a problem that several other districts are dealing with as well, enrollment and its impact on funding.

Because of the loss of industry in the community, the district must work with what is available funding wise.

Rogne hopes that the priorities set by the board will be heard at the state level.