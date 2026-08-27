Free Nitrogen Soil Testing Expands to Kossuth, Winnebago, Hancock, Wright Counties

AMES, Iowa — North Iowa farmers in Kossuth, Winnebago, Hancock and Wright counties are now eligible for free nitrogen soil testing this fall as part of a state cost-share program that is doubling in size, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig and the Iowa Nutrient Research & Education Council announced Monday.

Naig made the announcement during the Conservation Districts of Iowa annual meeting in Ames.

The four North Iowa counties are among 26 statewide newly added or continuing in the Nitrogen Soil Sampling Project, which launched in April 2026 and quickly filled its initial sign-up slots, according to INREC. Citing that demand, the council said it is doubling the project’s capacity for fall 2026 and expanding coverage to all 22 counties in the Greater Des Moines watershed, which includes Kossuth, Winnebago, Hancock and Wright, along with four counties in the Middle Cedar watershed. The three-year program is designed to track year-over-year changes in nitrogen availability and evaluate how on-farm management decisions affect residual soil nitrogen.

“As farmers continue to navigate a challenging ag economy, many are searching for tools to optimize their fertilizer and input costs, while supporting ongoing efforts to improve Iowa’s water quality,” Naig said. “One soil sample represents a snapshot in time, and this multi-year Nitrogen Soil Sampling Project is designed to help farmers track patterns and better understand how weather and growing season variability affects the residual nitrogen levels in their soils. When the soil sampling data is coupled with the N-FACT tool, farmers can make more informed fertilizer management decisions to minimize costs while maintaining yields and delivering water quality benefits.”

Residual nitrogen testing can help farmers refine fertilizer application rates, which officials said may lower crop input costs while also benefiting water quality.

Farmers in Kossuth, Winnebago, Hancock and Wright counties are among those in 26 counties statewide eligible for the fall cost-share project, along with Audubon, Benton, Black Hawk, Boone, Buena Vista, Calhoun, Carroll, Clay, Dallas, Dickinson, Emmet, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hamilton, Humboldt, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, Polk, Sac, Tama and Webster counties. Organizers said the goal is to collect samples from 250 farm fields statewide. SoilView is leading the soil sampling and laboratory testing.

“Fall is a crucial window for soil sampling,” said Ben Gleason, INREC executive director. “Field data from this program helps farmers assess their nitrogen management and informs decisions when planning for next year’s crop is underway.”

Enrolled farmers are asked to provide data on nitrogen management, crop rotation, cover crop history and manure application, and to complete a post-harvest survey, according to INREC. All entries are shared anonymously with Iowa State University researchers, who will use the data to refine recommended rates through the Iowa Nitrogen Initiative’s N-FACT tool.

Farmers in Kossuth, Winnebago, Hancock and Wright counties can enroll in the fall soil sampling project now at iowanrec.org/nitrogen-soil-sampling-project.