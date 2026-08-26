World’s Top Aerobatic Pilots Compete at Mason City Airport Through Sept. 2

MASON CITY, Iowa — Some of the world’s top aerobatic pilots are filling the skies above the Mason City Municipal Airport this week as the 33rd FAI World Aerobatic Championship continues, with pilots vying for individual and team world titles through Sept. 2.

For competitors, reaching this stage of the sport is itself a milestone.

“So, it’s kind of cool to finally say, ‘Hey, you’ve competed in the World Championships at the top level,'” one pilot said.

Spectators can watch the competition free of charge as pilots fly complex aerobatic routines judged on accuracy, execution and precision.

One competitor said the flying pushes aircraft — and pilots — to extremes rarely seen outside elite competition.

“What you’re going to come out and see is some of the best-performing pilots in the world. We’re flying upwards of 9 Gs, -7 Gs. We’re doing roll rates of 400 degrees a second, as well as flying at over 200 — 200-plus miles an hour,” the pilot said.

According to the pilot, the maneuvers on display illustrate how far aviation has come since its earliest days.

“What we are doing is what people that when the Wright brothers first started aviation didn’t think was possible,” the pilot said.

The World Aerobatic Championship continues through Wednesday, Sept. 2, at the Mason City Municipal Airport. Admission for spectators is free.