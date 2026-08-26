Westview Care Center Wins 2026 Governor’s Award for Quality Care

Iowa Department of Inspections, Appeals, and Licensing (DIAL) Interim Director Aaron Baack presented Westview Care Center in Britt with the Governor’s Award for Quality Care in Health Care Facilities in a ceremony held on Aug. 25.

Westview Care Center, a 67-bed facility located at 445 Eighth Ave. SW, was selected for the award due to its record of excellence. Under Administrator Rachel Johnson, facility staff and leadership say the facility has created a culture of “care beyond comparison,” prioritizing person-centered care, dignity, and quality of life for all residents. Westview is the first of two facilities that will receive the award this year.

This marks Westview’s third Governor’s Quality Award win – the facility was also presented with the award in both 2003 and 2007. Westview received five nominations for this year’s award.

A key factor in Westview’s success is the stability and commitment of its staff. The facility boasts a long-term core team with significant tenure, ranging from 13 to 25 years. This dedicated team maintains sufficient staffing levels without reliance on outside agencies and uses a collaborative, team-oriented approach to care.

Westview further distinguishes itself through the innovative use of technology to enhance responsiveness and communication:

Timely Care Response: The facility employs the Vision Link system, which alerts nursing staff via iPhones to active call lights, ensuring rapid response times. All staff, including leadership, use an earpiece system for communication of resident needs.

The facility employs the Vision Link system, which alerts nursing staff via iPhones to active call lights, ensuring rapid response times. All staff, including leadership, use an earpiece system for communication of resident needs. Efficient Communication: Large-screen TVs in the kitchen and staff break room have replaced traditional binders, allowing for the real-time dissemination of resident needs, dietary needs and preferences, and facility updates. Separate screens highlight new staff members and fun facts for residents to get acquainted. A “family TV” allows families to post things like employee nominations and resident birthdays.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said, “This award celebrates Westview’s extraordinary efforts, highlighting how their focus on the ‘whole person’—physically, emotionally, and socially—sets a high standard for long-term care in Iowa.”