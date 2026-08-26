Todd Mortensen, 59, of Britt, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2026, at his home in Britt, Iowa.

Funeral service for Todd will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, August 31, 2026, at Faith Bible Church, 707 4th St SW, Britt, Iowa 50423.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Sunday, August 30, 2026, at Faith Bible Church and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

Ewing Funeral Chapel in Britt is in charge of arrangements