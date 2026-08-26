Reynolds Orders Flags at Half-staff in Remembrance of Dolly Parton

Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered flags in Iowa to be flown at half-staff effective immediately until sunset on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026, in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Trump as a mark of respect for Dolly Parton, who died Tuesday, August 25, 2026.

“Dolly Parton was so much more than an iconic entertainer—she was a trailblazer, philanthropist, advocate and a genuine inspiration who was loved worldwide,” said Governor Kim Reynolds. “Her success will long be measured by the impact she made in the lives of others. My prayers are with her family and friends.”

Flags will be flown at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be at half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.