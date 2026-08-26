Motorcycle vs. Deer Accident in Clear Lake

On August 6th around 9:40pm, Cerro Gordo County Deputies responded to a single motorcycle versus a deer accident on 300th Street just east of Grouse Avenue.

The motorcyclist was Deryck Leitner Jr. of Mason City. He was eastbound on Grouse Avenue when he was struck by a deer. Leitner Jr. was thrown from the motorcycle which ended up in the north ditch.

Leitner suffered minor injuries and requested no medical treatment.