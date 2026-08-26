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Motorcycle vs. Deer Accident in Clear Lake

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor7 hours agoLast Updated: August 26, 2026

On August 6th around 9:40pm, Cerro Gordo County Deputies responded to a single motorcycle versus a deer accident on 300th Street just east of Grouse Avenue.

The motorcyclist was Deryck Leitner Jr. of Mason City. He was eastbound on Grouse Avenue when he was struck by a deer. Leitner Jr. was thrown from the motorcycle which ended up in the north ditch.

Leitner suffered minor injuries and requested no  medical treatment.

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor7 hours agoLast Updated: August 26, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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