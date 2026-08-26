Mason City Police Seek Public’s Help Finding Missing Person Invictus Walsh

MASON CITY, Iowa — The Mason City Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing individual identified as Invictus Walsh, who is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, according to police.

Anyone with information about Walsh’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3001 or their local law enforcement agency, police said.

Police are urging residents to report any information directly to law enforcement rather than sharing sensitive details on social media, citing the safety and privacy of those involved.

The department has not released additional details about the circumstances of Walsh’s disappearance.

Anyone with information is encouraged to come forward to help ensure Walsh’s safe return.