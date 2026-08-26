Former Belmond Resident Brings The Sanity Stash to Bloemke Pharmacy

A new chocolate brand with deep local roots has arrived in Belmond. The Sanity Stash is now available at Bloemke Pharmacy, offering an assortment of fun, handmade chocolate treats designed for everyday indulgence, small gifts and those days when a little chocolate just makes life better.

The Sanity Stash was created by chocolatier Melissa Dart, who grew up in nearby Goldfield, attended Clarion-Goldfield schools, started her first job at the Belmond Drive-In at age 13 and later lived in Belmond after graduating high school.

Although The Sanity Stash is a new brand, Melissa has been a chocolatier for approximately six years. She is also the owner of Melly’s Munchies, a premium chocolate company famous for its Belgian chocolate cherry cordials.

“Melly’s Munchies has always been our premium chocolate line,” Melissa said. “I wanted The Sanity Stash to be something different – fun, affordable chocolate for everyday life. The name comes from the idea of keeping a little chocolate on hand for when life gets hectic – sometimes a small sweet reset is just what you need, either for yourself or someone who could use a pick-me-up.”

The Sanity Stash features a rotating variety of chocolate treats, including chocolate-covered candies, cookies, pretzels, marshmallows, nut treats, caramel creations and other small-batch favorites. Most packages are priced around $4, making them an easy treat or inexpensive gift for a friend, coworker, teacher, family member or anyone who could use a brighter day.

The chocolates sold in retail stores are handmade in small batches in Melissa’s inspected commercial kitchen. The selection at Bloemke Pharmacy will rotate as Melissa learns which products Belmond customers enjoy most.

The Belmond launch also has a community connection. A portion of proceeds from The Sanity Stash sales at Bloemke Pharmacy will help support the effort to build a new community pool in Belmond.

“For me, this is about more than selling chocolate,” Melissa said. “Belmond has been part of my life since I was young, so it feels good to bring something back to the community and help support something that will benefit local families.”

Residents are invited to stop by Bloemke Pharmacy, 443 East Main Street in Belmond, check out The Sanity Stash display and try something from the current selection.

The Sanity Stash — Sweet relief inside.

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