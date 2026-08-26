Blessing of the Backpacks Scheduled
by Rodger Tveiten
The 9:30 a.m. Sunday, August 30, worship service at the Kanawha Lutheran Church will include the “Blessing of the Backpacks”. The school aged children of the congregation are invited to bring their school backpacks to the service and receive recognition, encouragement, prayers and a physical blessing as they start a new school year. This annual event was started 15 years ago by the late Rev. Charlotte White, who was co-pastor with her husband Rev. Geoff White. Geoff White is now retired and living in Saint Paul, Minnesota. The August 30 service will be outdoors in the churchyard and attendees may want to bring their lawn chairs.
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