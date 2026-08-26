Accident Involves Semi in Mason City

A two vehicle accident with injuries occurred on the off ramp MM190 westbound. Roswell Palmares of Mason City was driving a Honda Accord and exiting from Highway 18 when he struck a semi parked on the shoulder of the off ramp.

The semi is owned by Weaverland Farms in Ohio and it sustained damage to the rear axle and trailer. Palmares sustained minor injuries and was transported by Mason City Fire Medics to MercyOne North Iowa.

No further details were released and the accident remains under investigation.