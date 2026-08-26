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Accident Involves Semi in Mason City

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor7 hours agoLast Updated: August 26, 2026

A two vehicle accident with injuries occurred on the off ramp MM190 westbound. Roswell Palmares of Mason City was driving a Honda Accord and exiting from Highway 18 when he struck a semi parked on the shoulder of the off ramp.

The semi is owned by Weaverland Farms in Ohio and it sustained damage to the rear axle and trailer. Palmares sustained minor injuries and was transported by Mason City Fire Medics to MercyOne North Iowa.

No further details were released and the accident remains under investigation.

 

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor7 hours agoLast Updated: August 26, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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