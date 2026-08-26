Quasquicentennial for the Kanawha Lutheran Church
by Rodger Tveiten
While America is celebrating 250 years, the Kanawha Lutheran Church, organized in 1901, is celebrating 125 years. On Labor Day, Sept. 7, 2026, an afternoon open house will be held at the church from 1:00 to 3:00. Lemonade, coffee and bars will be served. There will be picture books on display and tours of the church building. Built in 1915, the wood-frame sanctuary has a forty foot ceiling, three huge stained glass windows and nearly perfect acoustics. The eight foot altar painting, original to the building, shows “Jesus Knocking on the Door”. The sanctuary can comfortably seat 300. The event is open to the public.
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