TRI Clear Lake Triathlon Returns Aug. 29 as USA Triathlon State Championship

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 10th annual TRI Clear Lake Triathlon on Saturday, sanctioned by USA Triathlon and moved this year to Aug. 29 to take advantage of warmer water and summer weather conditions.

The race has again been named the 2026 USA Triathlon state championship event, according to the Chamber.

The course begins at City Beach with a 500-meter swim for the sprint distance or a 1,500-meter swim for the Olympic distance. Athletes then move to a flat bike course along South Shore Drive, covering 12.5 miles for the sprint race or 25 miles for the Olympic race over one or two loops. The event concludes with a run along North Shore Drive on the shore of Clear Lake, covering 3.1 miles for the sprint race or 6.2 miles for the Olympic race, before finishing in City Park downtown.

Organizers said the race suits both first-time triathletes and experienced athletes preparing for Ironman 70.3 Des Moines. Clear Lake sits along Interstate 35, about two hours north of Des Moines and two hours south of Minneapolis.

A lakefront finisher party with music, food and beverages will follow the race at City Park.

Motorists and residents in the area should be aware that athletes will be on South Shore Drive and North Shore Drive throughout the morning as the race takes place.

The Chamber said volunteers are needed to help the event run smoothly. Those interested in volunteering are asked to contact the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.