The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting for August 25, 2026

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors have scheduled their regular Tuesday meeting for 9am. You can view the meeting on your smartphone, tablet, or computer by clicking the link below: https://www.youtube.com/@winnebagocountyiowa/live

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. Julie Sorenson, Public Health to discuss, with possible action, Board of Health

vacancy.

3. Julie Swenson, Treasurer to discuss, with possible action, abatement of taxes.

4. Brody Hopp, IT Director to discuss, with possible action, rural recycling cameras.

5. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

6. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

7. Open Forum.

8. Consider for approval County claims.

9. Consider for approval Payroll claims.