Conner Burch

Connor John Burch, 4, of Estherville, IA, passed away on August 22, 2026, at Avera Holy Family Hospital in Estherville.

A Celebration of Connor’s Life will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2026 at 11:00 AM at Forest City United Methodist Church, 305 S. Clark St, Forest City.

Visitation will be from 9:30 until the time of service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Connor’s parents, Travis and Molly Burch.

Schott Funeral Homes in Forest City is in charge of arrangements.