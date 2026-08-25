Obituaries

Conner Burch

Estherville

Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland10 hours agoLast Updated: August 25, 2026

Connor John Burch, 4, of Estherville, IA, passed away on August 22, 2026, at Avera Holy Family Hospital in Estherville.

A Celebration of Connor’s Life will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2026 at 11:00 AM at Forest City United Methodist Church, 305 S. Clark St, Forest City.

Visitation will be from 9:30 until the time of service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Connor’s parents, Travis and Molly Burch.

Schott Funeral Homes in Forest City is in charge of arrangements.

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Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland10 hours agoLast Updated: August 25, 2026
Photo of Josiah Kleveland

Josiah Kleveland

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