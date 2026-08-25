CG Public Health Urges Mason City Residents to Check MMR Status Amid Iowa Measles Outbreak

MASON CITY, Iowa — CG Public Health is urging North Iowa residents to check their measles, mumps and rubella vaccination records after confirmed measles cases and active transmission were reported in Iowa.

The agency also is encouraging parents of infants and young children to talk with their child’s health care provider about an accelerated MMR vaccination schedule.

“Measles is an airborne virus that spreads quickly and lingers in empty rooms for up to two hours, but it is completely preventable,” said Jeni Stiles, disease prevention nurse at CG Public Health. “With active transmission across the state, getting vaccinated protects your household and builds a vital shield around vulnerable people in our community who cannot receive the vaccine, including infants under six months, pregnant, and immunocompromised individuals.”

Under the accelerated schedule, infants 6 to 11 months old may receive an early MMR dose, though they will still need the routine two-dose series beginning at 12 to 15 months, according to CG Public Health. Children ages 1 to 6 may receive their second dose as early as 28 days after the first, rather than waiting until age 4 to 6, the agency said.

CG Public Health outlined general MMR guidance by age group. Infants and children ages 6 months to 6 years should have one documented dose at 12 to 15 months and a second at 4 to 6 years. Children and teens ages 7 to 19 should have two documented doses given at least 28 days apart. Adults born after 1957 should have at least one documented dose, while most adults born before 1957 are considered to have lifelong immunity from prior measles infection and do not routinely need the vaccine, according to the agency. Residents with concerns about their immunity status should talk with their health care provider.

High-risk adults, including health care personnel, international travelers and college students, should have two documented doses given at least 28 days apart, the agency said. The MMR vaccine is a live vaccine and should not be given during pregnancy.

Residents can schedule an MMR vaccination by calling CG Public Health at 641-421-9300 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or by booking online at cghealth.com/services/immunizations. Appointments are available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and walk-ins are welcome every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. at CG Public Health, 2570 4th St. SW, Suite 1, Mason City.