Algona Woman, 30, Charged With Felony Assault After Domestic Disturbance Turns Violent

ALGONA, Iowa — A 30-year-old Algona woman faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after a domestic disturbance call led officers to a man with lacerations and, following a search warrant, an alleged weapon at the scene, according to the Algona Police Department.

The Algona Police Department and the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance call at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 16 in the 600 block of South Blackford Street.

Officers arriving at the scene found Dustin Williams, 36, of Algona, with lacerations and called Kossuth County EMS, police said. The female suspect was not at the residence when officers first arrived but later returned to the scene.

Lacey Durant, 30, of Algona, was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including willful injury causing serious injury, a felony; assault on a police officer causing injury, a felony; driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor; interference with official acts causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor; interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor; and third-offense operating while intoxicated, a felony, according to police. Additional charges are pending.

Following the incident, a search warrant was obtained to search the residence, according to police. A sharp object, allegedly used by Durant as a weapon, was found and placed into evidence.