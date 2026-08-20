North Iowa Schools Prepare for the Upcoming Academic Year

The North Iowa Community Schools are getting ready for August 24th when students return to classes. Faculty and staff have already begun work in the classrooms according to North Iowa Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann.

One of those preparation projects was the athletic fields according to Lehmann.

Other preparations involved the facilities.

Summer programs went on with out issues and were successful according to Lehmann.

Lehmann believes that the district will be ready to open its doors to students on the 24th.