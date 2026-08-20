Lake Mills Schools Prepare for the New Academic Year

Schools are about to open for the new academic year and with it comes a lot of preparation and maybe some anxiety. The Lake Mills Community School District is set to go according to Lake Mills Community School District Superintendent Chris Rogne.

The students are not the only ones who are prepared. The faculty and staff have been very busy at the Lake Mills schools according to Rogne.

The students will see some new things that have been worked on during the summer break including air conditioning in the gym and other amenities.