Lake Mills Chamber to Build Workforce Program
The Lake Mills Chamber Development Corporation is looking to build a job program according to its Executive Director Olivia Martin-King.
There are several benefits to the program which will meet next week. One of these involves employment of the public.
The effort is to try and rebuild in part the workforce in Lake Mills which has seen two manufacturing companies move operations out of the city. Martin-King had success with the same kind of program in Forest City.
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