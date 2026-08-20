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Lake Mills Asked to Comply With Flag Displays
The Lake Mills City Hall is now in the process of changing its display of flags throughout the town where city properties and flags are involved. City Clerk Paula Hanson briefed the City Council on what the changes are.
No timetable has been given on the addition of the Iowa flag to flagpoles in the city.
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